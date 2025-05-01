Luis Robert News: Four RBI, stolen base in win

Robert went 2-for-4 with four RBI and a steal in Thursday's 8-0 win over Milwaukee.

Robert got the White Sox on the board in the first inning with an RBI single to left field. He stole second base on the next at-bat, and he tacked on three more runs in the seventh frame on a bases-clearing double to center field. Robert is up to 13 stolen bases on the season (seven coming in his last five games), which is most in the American League and tied with Elly De La Cruz for most in the majors. Robert is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak, going 8-for-24 (.333) with four walks, six runs scored, two home runs and seven RBI over that span.