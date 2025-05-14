Luis Robert News: Pilfers 17th base

Robert went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, a run scored and a stolen base during Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Reds.

Robert swiped his 10th bag in his last 15 appearances, stealing second base in the second inning after reaching on a single. The 27-year-old is slashing just .190/.296/.321 through 137 at-bats, but he's provided plenty of value in the steal department, leading MLB in the category.