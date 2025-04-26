Fantasy Baseball
Luis Robert headshot

Luis Robert News: Pops third homer, scores thrice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 6:48pm

Robert went 1-for-4 with a homer, a steal, three runs scored and a walk in Saturday's 10-3 victory over the Athletics.

The White Sox center fielder opened the game's scoring when he cracked a 352-foot solo shot off starter Jeffrey Springs in the first frame. Robert also tallied his first game with three runs scored this season, marking the first time he's done that since May 7, 2023. It's been a challenging start to the season for the 27-year-old as he's now slashing .148/.269/.273 across 106 plate appearances.

Luis Robert
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
