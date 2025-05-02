Luis Robert News: Stays hot with homer

Robert went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in Friday's 7-3 win over the Astros.

Robert hit safely for the seventh game in a row. He's gone 9-for-26 (.346) with three homers, eight RBI, seven runs scored and six stolen bases on eight attempts in that span. It's an encouraging stretch for the outfielder, who looks to be putting his early struggles behind him. He's still batting just .189 with a .668 OPS, five homers, 13 steals, 14 RBI and 17 runs scored over 30 contests this season. Robert's career high in steals is 23, which he set last year. He could shatter that mark if he stays healthy and continues to draw walks at a high rate -- he's posted a 15.1 percent walk rate so far.