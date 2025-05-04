Luis Robert News: Swipes two more bags

Robert went 2-for-3 with two steals, one RBI and a walk in Sunday's rain-shortened 5-4 victory over the Astros.

The White Sox center fielder overtook Oneil Cruz for the MLB lead in stolen bases in this contest, upping his season total to 15. Robert pilfered second base in the opening frame before adding another steal in the sixth inning. The 27-year-old has been running wild over his last eight games, going 8-for-9 on the basepaths while hitting .345 (10-for-29). Through 136 total plate appearances, Robert is slashing .195/.313/.354 with five homers, 19 runs scored, 15 RBI and 20:43 BB:K.