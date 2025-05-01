Luis Severino News: Posts another strong outing

Severino allowed one run on eight hits and one walk while striking out four batters over five-plus innings in a no-decision against Texas on Wednesday.

Severino retired the first six batters he faced before the Rangers loaded the bases against him in the third inning. The veteran righty got out of that jam, however, and he ended up with just one run on his ledger despite allowing multiple baserunners in each of the final four frames in which he appeared. Severino has now yielded exactly one earned run in three of his past four starts, lowering his season ERA to 3.30. He's lined up to face Seattle the next time he takes the mound.