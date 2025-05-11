Luis Severino News: Pummeled by Yankees on Sunday

Severino (1-4) took the loss Sunday against the Yankees, allowing eight runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out two in four innings.

Severino got through the opening frame unscathed but was roughed up for five runs in the second while needing 37 pitches to complete the inning. He made it into the fifth but was relieved after allowing back-to-back singles. Both runners would end up scoring as part of another five-run inning for the Yankees. Sunday was just the second time this season Severino has failed to reach six innings, while his nine hits allowed marked a new season high. Sunday was also the third time Severino has allowed five runs or more in six starts this year. He'll aim to bounce back on the road versus the Giants over the weekend.