Luke Jackson News: Picks up sixth save

Jackson earned a save against the Angels on Wednesday, retiring all three batters he faced in the ninth inning.

Jackson made quick work of Los Angeles to protect a two-run lead in the ninth frame, as he needed just six pitches to get through the inning. The right-hander was rewarded with his sixth save of the campaign, though this was his first save (and first save opportunity) since April 5. Jackson is tied for third in MLB in saves on the season, and since giving up three runs in his season debut March 27, the right-hander hasn't surrendered any runs over his subsequent eight outings covering 7.2 frames.