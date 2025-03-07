Fantasy Baseball
Luke Little headshot

Luke Little Injury: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

The Cubs optioned Little (lat) to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Little never made an appearance this spring, as the Cubs have slow-played him after he ended last season on the injured list with a left lat strain. It's not clear when he might be ready to pitch in games. The big southpaw posted a 3.46 ERA and 28:18 K:BB across 26 relief innings for Chicago in 2024.

