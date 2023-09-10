NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Chase Anderson, Rockies: Anderson, sidelined for just over a month with right shoulder inflammation, returned to action last Sunday where he allowed two runs on four hits and two walks over four innings against Toronto. He posted a 6.08 ERA and 1.48 WHIP through 60.2 frames this season before being sidelined, so tread lightly. Anderson's second start didn't go as well as he surrendered six runs in 3.1 innings versus the Giants and may not remain at the back end of the Rockies' rotation. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Jose Butto, Mets: The Mets promoted Butto to start this week with Carlos Carrasco landing on the IL with a fractured pinky finger. And he produced the best major-league start of his career where he gave up two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six over 6.1 frames. Prior to this outing, Butto carried a career 6.75 ERA, 1.98 WHIP and 15:16 K:BB through 18.2 major-league innings. He should remain in the Mets' rotation with Carrasco sidelined the rest of the season. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Edward Cabrera, Marlins: Cabrera was sent down Aug. 1 and then called back up to pitch in the majors on Wednesday. Originally slated to start, he threw 72 pitches in bulk relief to earn the win. Cabrera sported a 2.22 ERA and 30:12 K:BB in 28.1 innings (five starts) since his demotion to Triple-A Jacksonville. Cabrera recorded a 4.79 ERA and 93:52 K:BB across 77 innings (17 starts) this season at the MLB level before being sent down. The initial plan had been for him to return as a sixth starter in Miami, but he now may enter a five-man mix with Sandy Alcantara placed on the 15-day injured list. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Ryne Nelson, Diamondbacks: Nelson carried his recent minor-league success into his outing for the D-Backs this week. He allowed five runs on 12 hits with an 8:7 K:BB in 17 innings over his last three starts for Triple-A Reno and only surrendered one run on two hits and two walks while striking out three in 5.2 innings Thursday for Arizona. Nelson wasn't overpowering with just three swinging strikes, yet likely showed enough to remain in the rotation. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Ryan Pepiot, Dodgers: Pepiot, profiled the last three weeks, gets another mention as he was called up for another start. He should stick this time with Julio Urias on administrative leave for the rest of the year and Clayton Kershaw likely not fully healthy. Pepiot was brilliant again Thursday and has only issued two walks from 21 innings this season with a sterling 0.86 ERA and minuscule 0.52 WHIP after posting a 6.7 BB/9 in his first stint last year. 12-team Mixed: $8, 15-team Mixed: $16; 12-team NL: $22 (upped bid from prior)

Julio Teheran, Brewers: Teheran (right hip impingement) was profiled last week and returns here as he rebounded from a poor second rehab start to dominate at Triple-A Nashville. He gave up an unearned run on one hit and three walks while striking out three across five innings on Tuesday. Colin Rea has been filling the fifth starter spot with Adrian Houser (elbow) sidelined, but the latter could be back Tuesday. It's possible Teheran, who pitched to a 4.74 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 44:11 K:BB in 62.2 innings (11 starts) prior to landing on the injured list while struggling mightily in four of his last five starts, is still promoted to pitch out of the pen. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same injury return bid)

Keaton Winn, Giants: Winn, who last pitched in the majors on Jul. 4, was promoted and threw five scoreless innings last Sunday. Prior to that outing, he registered a 4.09 ERA and 14:5 K:BB through his first 22 major-league innings. Winn started Sunday and could continue to be deployed in that role or as a bulk reliever. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Kyle Wright, Braves: Wright was profiled last week and returns here as he might rejoin the Braves' rotation following his next rehab start, which was to be Sunday or Monday. He went 3.2 innings and 50 pitches Tuesday and needed to be stretched out a bit more before becoming an option again for Atlanta's rotation. Wright, on the shelf since early May with a shoulder strain, won 21 games last season but was hit hard in five starts before being sidelined. Darius Vines and Allan Winans have recently filled Wright's rotation spot, though he likely should step in once activated. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same early injury return bid)

RELIEF PITCHER

Aaron Ashby, Brewers: Ashby, sidelined all season with a partial tear and impingement of the labrum in his left shoulder, began a rehab assignment with High-A Wisconsin last Saturday. He made a second rehab appearance and will move to Double-A Biloxi next week. Projected to be a starter in the future, the Brewers intend to use Ashby out of the bullpen once he completes his assignment since working as a reliever will allow for a quicker buildup. He should join the Milwaukee bullpen in a week or so. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5 (spec injury return bid)

Edwin Diaz, Mets: Diaz threw a pair of bullpen sessions in front of the Mets' major-league coaching staff this week. Recovering from patellar tendon surgery, he may hear Timmy Trumpets before the end of the season at Citi Field. Diaz suffered the knee injury in mid-March while playing for Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, but is trying to make his way back before the end of the season. The Mets don't appear to be enamored with Diaz returning, yet he wants to pitch before the end of the year to clear that hurdle before the offseason begins. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same early injury return bid)

Ian Gibaut, Reds: Gibaut looks to have found a home setting up Alexis Diaz in Cincinnati with a 3.32 ERA with a 1.22 WHIP, 61:24 K:BB and 20 holds across 65 innings. He likely won't receive many save chances, but his solid across-the-board numbers provide value with his holds adding to that in leagues which feature that category. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Matthew Liberatore, Cardinals: Liberatore is being used as a high-volume, long-relief man in the hopes the additional work allows him to regain the form he's shown at times in the past. Working in back-to-back games Thursday and Friday, he threw 2.2 shutout innings while striking out four and walking one. This strategy worked with Zach Thompson, who's now a member of the starting rotation. If this method unlocks Liberatore's potential, St. Louis will have a second young starting pitcher with substantive upside. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Luke Little, Cubs: Chicago promoted Little to the majors this week. The lefty earned the call-up after posting a 2.12 ERA and 105:42 K:BB over 63.2 innings across three levels. Taken in the fourth round of the 2020 Draft, Little should initially operate in middle relief. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

CATCHER

Joey Bart/Blake Sabol, Giants: Patrick Bailey suffered a concussion Tuesday, leaving the SF catching duties to Bart - who was just promoted - and Sabol. Bart could start at catcher against lefties while Bailey is out, with Sabol seeing most of the action versus righties. The 2018 first-rounder has registered a lowly .634 OPS over parts of four major-league seasons while Sabol hasd his playing time dry up when Bailey was promoted earlier this year. Bart - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5; Sabol - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Henry Davis, Pirates: Davis, sidelined with a strained right hand since Aug. 21, began a rehab stint at Triple-A indianapolis on Saturday. He progressed to the assignment after participating in batting practice and defensive work. The hand issue likely at least partially explains why Davis had only hit .158 with a .492 OPS in August before being sidelined. There's no clear timeline for his return to the field, though he's expected to play again prior to the end of the campaign. Davis's current catcher eligibility – which won't be the case starting next season – provides him value. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (spec injury return bid)

Seby Zavala, Diamondbacks: Zavala, designated for assignment earlier in the week by the White Sox, was claimed off waivers by the D-Backs. He had a solid 2022 at the plate, yet has done little with the bat the remainder of his time in the majors. Zavala will back up Gabriel Moreno. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

FIRST BASE

Joey Votto, Reds: Votto, out with left shoulder discomfort since Aug. 23, began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville Friday. After being shut down without any activity for a bit, he eased back into hitting drills a little over a week ago, paving the way for game action. The injury is a potential aggravation of the issue that forced Votto to miss nearly the first three months of the season. He got off to an encouraging start when he finally joined the Reds in June, but only slashed .167/.262/.296 over his last 61 plate appearances dating back to Aug. 3. The hope was Votto may be back early this month, though he might be just a week away. Spencer Steer has been playing first and Jonathan India also could return in a week, which would limit Votto's playing time. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7 (spec injury return bid)

SECOND BASE

Jose Fermin, Cardinals: Fermin was promoted this week as utility infielder for the Cards. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Luis Garcia, Nationals: Garcia, sent down to the minors in early August following a poor start to the second half, was recalled Friday. He far from set the world on fire at Triple-A Rochester by slashing .268/.315/.381 with one homer and two steals from 25 games, but is getting another look. Garcia should receive regular starts at second at least against right-handed pitching as the Nats play out the string. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

THIRD BASE

Eguy Rosario, Padres: Rosario, who suffered a broken ankle while doing offseason sprinting drills and underwent surgery before the start of spring training, was promoted Friday. He kicked off a rehab assignment in the beginning of June with Triple-A El Paso, then was activated and optioned down when that completed in August. Across 187 plate appearances, Rosario maintained a .770 OPS with four stolen bases after registering an impressive .876 OPS with 22 home runs and 21 stolen bases in 124 games last year while qualifying at second, third and shortstop. He should fill a utility infielder role for the Friars, though it's not clear how much playing time he'll receive. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6

SHORTSTOP

Jordan Lawlar, Diamondbacks: Lawlar was promoted on Aug. 13 from Double-A Amarillo to Triple-A Reno. After a slow start, he was a well-rounded contributor by slashing .263/.366/.471 with 15 homers, 77 runs, 48 RBI and 33 stolen bases across 89 games. Lawlar didn't slow down at the higher level with a .358/.438/.612 from 80 plate appearances to earn a promotion to the majors Thursday. Drafted in the first round of 2021, he's taken over as Arizona's starting shortstop. 12-team Mixed: $25, 15-team Mixed: $35; 12-team NL: $45

OUTFIELD

Ehire Adrianza, Braves: Adrianza, sidelined since early May, initially went down with an elbow injury before later hurting his shoulder and began a rehab assignment with High-A Rome Tuesday. Once he completes his rehab assignment, look for him to rejoin the Braves in a utility role. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Miguel Andujar, Pirates: Andujar, profiled last week when he was called up, gets another mention as he should see an uptick in playing with Andrew McCutchen (Achilles) sidelined for the rest of the year. Taken off the Pirates' 40-man roster back in May, he made his way back to the team by putting up a .941 OPS with 16 home runs in 103 games this season with Indianapolis. The 28-year-old will see time at the corner infield and outfield spots. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (up bid from prior week)

Michael Conforto, Giants: Conforto, sidelined since late-August with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, is on the verge of returning. He's been ramping up workouts - including running the bases Friday - to put him close to activation, Conforto likely will skip a rehab assignment and rejoin the Giants this week where he should resume as the starting right fielder. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $18

Luis Matos, Giants: Matos was called back to the majors a week or so after heading down to the minors. The Giants elected to keep Wade Meckler around last week when Mike Yastrzemski returned, but they've reversed course. Despite not having done much with his playing time in the past, Matos should receive fairly regular action, whether that comes in center or in a corner spot with Yastrzemski going back to center. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Jurickson Profar, Padres: Who says you can't home again? Profar inked a minor-league deal with San Diego a week ago after being released by the Rockies and is now back in the bigs with his former club after getting called up Friday. He only slashed .236/.316/.364 with eight home runs and one steal through 111 games for Colorado and was waived to make room for Hunter Goodman. Profar could get occasional outfield deployment. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Cole Tucker, Rockies: Tucker, designated for assignment by the Rockies last month, remained with the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. He was promoted this week to receive another opportunity with Michael Toglia heading to the farm. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4