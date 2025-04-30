Luke Raley Injury: Headed to injured list

The Mariners will place Raley (side) on the 10-day injured list prior to Wednesday's game against the Angels, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Raley tweaked his side during batting practice pregame Tuesday, and the injury is evidently bad enough to require a trip to the IL. It's not yet clear how much time he might miss. Rhylan Thomas will take Raley's spot on the Mariners' roster.