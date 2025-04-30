Luke Raley Injury: Officially lands on 10-day IL

The Mariners placed Raley on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right oblique strain.

Raley was injured when he tweaked his side during batting practice Tuesday. General manager Justin Hollander said that Raley been diagnosed with a "Grade 1 to 1-plus" strain and will be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. Samad Taylor is getting the start in right field for Seattle in Wednesday's game against the Angels.