Luke Raley headshot

Luke Raley Injury: Officially lands on 10-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2025 at 11:01am

The Mariners placed Raley on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right oblique strain.

Raley was injured when he tweaked his side during batting practice Tuesday. General manager Justin Hollander said that Raley been diagnosed with a "Grade 1 to 1-plus" strain and will be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. Samad Taylor is getting the start in right field for Seattle in Wednesday's game against the Angels.

Luke Raley
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
