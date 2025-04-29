Fantasy Baseball
Luke Raley headshot

Luke Raley Injury: Scratched from lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Raley was scratched from the lineup ahead of Tuesday's game against the Angels due to an apparent injury, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Raley seemingly tweaked something in his side/back while taking batting practice before the game. He underwent imaging to determine the severity of his injury, and although the results haven't been announced yet, the Mariners will pull Raley from their starting nine.

Luke Raley
Seattle Mariners
