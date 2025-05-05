MacKenzie Gore Injury: Recovering from sore ankle

Nationals manager Dave Martinez said that Gore remains sore Monday after tweaking his ankle during Sunday's start in Cincinnati but is feeling a lot better, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Gore slipped and fell on a wet mound during the fifth inning versus the Reds and hurt his ankle in the process. He finished that frame and likely would have been removed even if he was totally healthy, given that he needed 100 pitches to cover five frames. While Gore is a little banged up, it does not appear at this point he's in any danger of missing his next scheduled start Sunday against the Cardinals. It helps that he will have six days of rest between outings.