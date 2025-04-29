MacKenzie Gore News: Delivers quality start

Gore did not factor into the decision during Tuesday's loss to Philadelphia. He allowed three runs on five hits over six innings while striking out six.

Gore got off to a poor start Tuesday, serving up home runs to Kyle Schwarber and John Rojas in the first and fifth innings, respectively. Gore kept the Phillies quiet for the rest of his outing to produce his fifth quality start of the year and third straight. In two matchups against Philadelphia this season, he's given up three runs while registering a stellar 19:0 K:BB through 12 frames. Gore generated 21 whiffs Tuesday, including six each with his fastball and curveball. He owns a 3.51 ERA with a 59:9 K:BB across 41 innings this season. Gore is currently expected to face the Guardians at home next week.