MacKenzie Gore News: Fans nine in short outing

Gore escaped with a no-decision in Friday's win over the Orioles, giving up two runs on 10 hits and two walks over 3.2 innings. he struck out nine.

It was a bizarrely historic performance for the southpaw, as per Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post, it was the first time in MLB history a pitcher had thrown fewer than four innings while recording at least 10 hits allowed and nine Ks. Gore's control has begun to regress, as he's issued nine walks in 15.1 innings over his last three starts, but that's come with 25 strikeouts and a palatable 4.11 ERA. He leads the majors with 84 Ks, 10 ahead of Zack Wheeler, and he'll look to tighten things up in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against Atlanta.