MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore News: Good to go for Sunday's start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Gore (ankle) is listed as the Nationals' probable pitcher for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Gore tweaked his ankle during his last start against the Reds, but he'll be ready to go Sunday on six days of rest. The left-hander has been stellar this season, collecting a 3.33 ERA and 68:13 K:BB over 46 innings covering eight starts.

MacKenzie Gore
Washington Nationals
