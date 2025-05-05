MacKenzie Gore News: Navigates around walks

Gore allowed one run on four hits and four walks while striking out nine in five innings Sunday against the Reds. He did not factor into the decision.

Gore worked around a season-high four walks to hold the Reds to one run, which came on a second-inning solo home run by Tyler Stephenson. Sunday was just the second time this season he's failed to reach six innings, but he posted his third-best strikeout total of the year. His 68 strikeouts are 11 more than any other pitcher in the majors and he's up to 118 whiffs for the year. Gore will aim to pick up his first win in four starts when he faces the Cardinals at home over the weekend.