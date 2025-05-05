Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
MacKenzie Gore headshot

MacKenzie Gore News: Navigates around walks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Gore allowed one run on four hits and four walks while striking out nine in five innings Sunday against the Reds. He did not factor into the decision.

Gore worked around a season-high four walks to hold the Reds to one run, which came on a second-inning solo home run by Tyler Stephenson. Sunday was just the second time this season he's failed to reach six innings, but he posted his third-best strikeout total of the year. His 68 strikeouts are 11 more than any other pitcher in the majors and he's up to 118 whiffs for the year. Gore will aim to pick up his first win in four starts when he faces the Cardinals at home over the weekend.

MacKenzie Gore
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now