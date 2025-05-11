MacKenzie Gore News: Suffers fourth loss

Gore (2-4) took the loss Sunday against St. Louis, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks over 6.2 innings with seven strikeouts.

The Washington southpaw showed no ill effects of his ankle injury suffered during his last start May 4 in this 101-pitch performance. Gore generated 13 whiffs and was in line for a quality start before allowing two runs (one scoring on a single conceded by reliever Andrew Chafin) in the seventh as he tired. Through 52.2 innings, Gore has pitched to a 3.59 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and incredible 75:16 K:BB. He is currently slated to make his next start against the Orioles in Baltimore next weekend.