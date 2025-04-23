Marcell Ozuna News: Draws four walks Tuesday

Ozuna went 0-for-1 with four walks in Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals.

Ozuna never crossed him despite reaching base four times Tuesday. It was his third straight game with a walk and his third game this season drawing at least three walks. Ozuna has now reached base 11 times over his last four games. He's hitting .317/.500/.540 with four homers, nine RBI, 13 runs and a 23:18 BB:K in 86 plate appearances.