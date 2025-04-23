Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marcell Ozuna headshot

Marcell Ozuna News: Draws four walks Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Ozuna went 0-for-1 with four walks in Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals.

Ozuna never crossed him despite reaching base four times Tuesday. It was his third straight game with a walk and his third game this season drawing at least three walks. Ozuna has now reached base 11 times over his last four games. He's hitting .317/.500/.540 with four homers, nine RBI, 13 runs and a 23:18 BB:K in 86 plate appearances.

Marcell Ozuna
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now