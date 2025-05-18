Marcell Ozuna News: Homers again in win

Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-4 win over the Red Sox.

Ozuna drove in a run on a single in the third inning and crushed a 430-foot two-run homer in the eighth. The long ball was his second in as many days, and the 34-year-old has produced five extra-base hits and nine RBI over his past 10 contests. On the year, he's slashing .267/.420/.467 with eight home runs, 22 RBI and 22 runs scored across 193 plate appearances.