Marcell Ozuna News: Opens scoring with homer
Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 8-7 extra-inning win over Arizona.
Ozuna took Merrill Kelly deep in the first inning. This was Ozuna's fifth homer of the season, and he also drew a walk for his sixth straight game. He has nine walks and just three strikeouts in that span while batting .375 (6-for-16) in those contests. The designated hitter is batting .311 with a 1.031 OPS, 10 RBI, 14 runs scored and two doubles across 100 plate appearances so far in 2025 as one of the most consistent batters in Atlanta's lineup.
