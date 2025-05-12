Marcell Ozuna News: Smacks solo homer

Ozuna went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an RBI single in Monday's 4-3 win over Washington.

Ozuna put Atlanta on the board with an RBI single in the third inning and extended the lead to two runs in the fifth with a solo homer off Jake Irvin. It was Ozuna's sixth home run of the season and first since April 26 against the Diamondbacks. He's gone 9-for-37 with two runs scored, one home run and three RBI since the beginning of May.