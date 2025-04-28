Fantasy Baseball
Marcus Stroman headshot

Marcus Stroman Injury: Still having knee problems

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Stroman still has discomfort in his injured left knee, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Stroman has been shelved for more than two weeks with left knee inflammation and was cleared to play catch in mid-April. However, he's steal experiencing lingering soreness and it's not clear when he might be ready to throw off a mound. Stroman appears to be multiple weeks away from a return.

Marcus Stroman
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
