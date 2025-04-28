Marcus Stroman Injury: Still having knee problems

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Stroman still has discomfort in his injured left knee, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Stroman has been shelved for more than two weeks with left knee inflammation and was cleared to play catch in mid-April. However, he's steal experiencing lingering soreness and it's not clear when he might be ready to throw off a mound. Stroman appears to be multiple weeks away from a return.