Marcus Stroman Injury: Throwing bullpen session

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Stroman (knee) will throw a bullpen session Monday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

It's finally a notable step forward in Stroman's recovery from left knee inflammation, as this will be his first time throwing off the bump since he went on the 15-day injured list in mid-April. He's surely require a rehab assignment and it's unclear when Stroman might be ready to pitch in games.