Mark Vientos headshot

Mark Vientos Injury: Exits game with groin injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Vientos was removed in the fifth inning of Saturday's game against the Cardinals due to groin discomfort, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Vientos went 0-for-2 before being replaced by Brett Baty in the fifth frame. The severity of Vientos' injury isn't clear, but he'll undergo more testing and an update should be made by the team during or shortly after the conclusion of Saturday's contest.

