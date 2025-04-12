Mark Vientos News: Early-season struggles continue

Vientos went 0-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout in Friday's win over the A's.

After a breakout 2024, Vientos has stumbled out of the gates this season with a .109/.241/.152 slash line, zero homers and only one RBI through his first 54 plate appearances. The 25-year-old is showing signs of finding his timing at the plate, however -- he's reached base nine times in the last six games with six walks and three hits, although all three knocks have been singles.