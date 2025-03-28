Martin Maldonado News: Added to roster

The Padres selected Maldonado's contract from Triple-A El Paso prior to Thursday's 7-4 win over Atlanta. Maldonado was used off the bench and struck out in his lone plate appearance.

Maldonado secured his spot on the Opening Day roster as a backup catcher over Luis Campusano, who was optioned to Triple-A over the weekend. Elias Diaz received the nod behind the dish in Thursday's opener and expected to dominate the playing time at catcher this season, with Maldonado likely being limited to one or two starts per week.