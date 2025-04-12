Martin Perez News: Shaky in no-decision

Perez did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks with five strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Perez racked up an impressive 13 swinging strikes on 91 pitches, but he also found the strike zone on just 50 offerings and issued a season-high four walks. Despite Saturday's control issues, the 34-year-old owns a 1.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 18:9 K:BB across 17 innings this season. He's slated for a rematch with the Red Sox next weekend.