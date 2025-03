The Blue Jays selected Fluharty's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.

The 23-year-old southpaw will wok out of the Toronto bullpen and will likely be limited to low-leverage duties, at least initially. He spent the entire 2024 season at Buffalo, turning in a 3.63 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 76:25 K:BB in 67 innings.