Mason Miller News: Implodes in first blown save

Miller (0-1) was charged with the loss and a blown save Saturday against the Marlins after surrendering five runs on two hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning. He struck out two.

The right-hander entered for the bottom of the ninth with a 6-4 advantage and struck out two of the first three batters he faced, but a double, two walks and a walk-off grand slam by Kyle Stowers resulted in a five-run frame for Miami. It's the first blown save of the season for Miller, who entered the day with just two runs allowed through 12 appearances. He's now 10-for-11 in save chances, with the rough performance ballooning his ERA to 4.97. A 0.95 WHIP and 25:4 K:BB are still a good indication of his standing as arguably the best closer in baseball.