Mason Miller News: Logs 10th save

Miller struck out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save against the Rangers on Thursday. He did not allow a hit or walk.

Miller came in for the ninth inning to preserve the Athletics' 3-0 lead. He took down the first two batters in five pitches before striking out Marcus Semien to close out Thursday's game. Miller is up to 10 saves on as many opportunities this season, which is tied with Kyle Finnegan for third most in the majors behind Robert Suarez (12) and Andres Munoz (11).