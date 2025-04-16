Fantasy Baseball
Mason Miller News: Mows down ChiSox for save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Miller struck out all three batters he faced in a perfect inning to earn a save against the White Sox on Wednesday.

Miller entered the game with a two-run lead in the ninth inning and retired the side in order on 12 pitches. White Sox batters looked overwhelmed against the fireballing closer, as all three batters Chicago sent to plate went down on strikes. Miller got six whiffs on just 12 total pitches, and he has now struck out at least one batter -- and allowed zero runs -- in all six of his outings this season. He's dominated with a 12:1 K:BB over six frames to cement his status as one of the league's top closers.

Mason Miller
Sacramento Athletics
