Mason Miller headshot

Mason Miller News: Secures ninth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Miller issued a walk in a scoreless inning and earned a save against Texas on Monday. He struck out one batter.

Miller put Marcus Semien on base with a four-pitch walk to begin the ninth inning but avoided any danger and closed out the 2-1 win. Miller has now converted all nine of his save chances this season. He's delivered two straight scoreless appearances after coughing up two runs against the White Sox on Friday. Miller owns a terrific 22:2 K:BB with a 1.64 ERA through 11 innings.

Mason Miller
Sacramento Athletics
