Masyn Winn headshot

Masyn Winn News: Scuffling at plate this spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Winn went 0-for-3 with one strikeout in Wednesday's game versus the Mets and is now hitting .094 with a 10:3 K:BB this spring.

Winn struggled last year in Grapefruit League play, too, with a .638 OPS and no home runs, before going on to have a solid rookie season. He has batted leadoff in every one of his starts this spring and would appear poised to hit at the top of the order for the Cardinals on Opening Day.

Masyn Winn
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
