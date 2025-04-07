Matt Brash Injury: Scheduled to throw live BP next

Brash (elbow) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session Wednesday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

After throwing a bullpen session Saturday, Brash is set to take another step forward in his throwing program Wednesday. He was a candidate to join Triple-A Tacoma for game action this past weekend, but frigid weather conditions prevented Brash from going on his minor-league rehab assignment. The Mariners will likely decide if he's ready to do so following Wednesday's session, and the hard-throwing right-hander should still be able to rejoin Seattle's bullpen by early May at the latest.