Matt Brash Injury: Sharp in first rehab appearance

Brash (elbow) began a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Brash threw 19 pitches during the outing, allowing one hit while striking out in one inning of work. It marked the start of Brash's final step before rejoining the Mariners' bullpen, which he should be able to do in late April or early May following several appearances in the minors. After missing all of last year due to Tommy John surgery, the hard-throwing right-hander figures to be eased back into action as a middle reliever before eventually becoming a setup man for closer Andres Munoz at some point.