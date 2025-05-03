Matt Chapman News: Smacks go-ahead grand slam

Chapman went 1-for-3 with a walk and a grand slam in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rockies.

Chapman put the Giants up for good in the sixth inning, when he took Jake Bird deep to center field for a 402-foot grand slam. Chapman has homered in back-to-back games and is up to seven on the season, which is 13th most in the National League. He's slashing .205/.354/.419 with four stolen bases, 16 runs scored and 21 RBI in 144 plate appearances this season.