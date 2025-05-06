Matt Chapman News: Swipes bag in loss

Chapman went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base during Monday's 9-2 loss to the Cubs.

Chapman hit a single into left field in the second inning and stole second base. The 32-year-old has recorded five stolen bases this season, tying him for the team-high mark. Additionally, the third baseman reached on a fielder's choice in the fourth before scoring on a two-run home run by Luis Matos. Chapman has recorded at least one hit in four of his last five games, slashing .278/.316/.611 with five RBI, four runs scored, two home runs and a 1:4 BB:K across 19 plate appearances in that span.