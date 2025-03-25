Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matt McLain headshot

Matt McLain News: Wraps up healthy spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 10:30pm

McLain went 1-for-2 with a walk and a three-run home run in Tuesday's exhibition game against High-A Dayton.

McLain didn't put up big numbers in the Cactus League this spring (.255/.281/.418) and he acknowledged to Charlie Goldsmith of Cincinnati Magazine that he's had to shake off some rust. What matters most is that McLain is healthy, as he described himself as being in a "good spot" heading into the 2025 season after missing all of 2024 due to injury. The 25-year-old is tentatively expected to bat second in the order for the Reds against Logan Webb and the Giants on Thursday.

Matt McLain
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now