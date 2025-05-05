Fantasy Baseball
Matt Mervis headshot

Matt Mervis News: Beginning Monday's game on bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Mervis is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers are opening the game with a left-handed pitcher (Jack Dreyer), so the left-handed-hitting Mervis will begin the contest on the bench. He could end up replacing Eric Wagaman at first base or Connor Norby at designated hitter once right-hander Ben Casparius enters the contest to serve as the Dodgers' bulk reliever.

