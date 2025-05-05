Matt Mervis News: Beginning Monday's game on bench

Mervis is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers are opening the game with a left-handed pitcher (Jack Dreyer), so the left-handed-hitting Mervis will begin the contest on the bench. He could end up replacing Eric Wagaman at first base or Connor Norby at designated hitter once right-hander Ben Casparius enters the contest to serve as the Dodgers' bulk reliever.