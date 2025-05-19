Matt Mervis News: Grabbing seat Monday

Mervis is absent from the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.

Mervis has seen his playing time slip lately, as this is the fourth time over the Marlins' last 10 contests versus right-handed pitching that he's been out of the lineup. The 27-year-old is just 3-for-30 with a 44.1 percent strikeout rate across his last 12 games. Liam Hicks is in the designated hitter spot and batting seventh in Monday's series opener.