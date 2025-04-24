Matt Mervis News: Launches seventh homer

Mervis went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's loss to the Reds.

The first baseman gave Miami an early lead when he took Brady Singer deep in the first inning, but it was all the offense the team would manage in a 5-2 loss. Mervis hasn't had a multi-hit performance since April 9, leaving him with a .233 batting average on the season, but his power has been as advertised -- he's belted seven homers in 19 games, giving him a .617 SLG.