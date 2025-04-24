Fantasy Baseball
Matt Mervis News: Launches seventh homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Mervis went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's loss to the Reds.

The first baseman gave Miami an early lead when he took Brady Singer deep in the first inning, but it was all the offense the team would manage in a 5-2 loss. Mervis hasn't had a multi-hit performance since April 9, leaving him with a .233 batting average on the season, but his power has been as advertised -- he's belted seven homers in 19 games, giving him a .617 SLG.

