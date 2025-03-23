Fantasy Baseball
Matt Moore

Matt Moore News: Not opting out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Moore has decided not to opt out of his contract and will begin the campaign at Triple-A Worcester, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

As a veteran on a minor-league contract with over six years of service time, Moore had the option to opt out of his deal and look for an opportunity elsewhere. However, the lefty reliever appears set to accept a spot on Boston's Triple-A roster to begin the 2025 campaign. Moore suffered a forearm injury last August that ended a rough campaign with the Angels during which he posted a 5.03 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over 48.1 innings. Moore didn't allow an earned run and posted a 2:2 K:BB over three innings this spring, and he'll be an option for a call-up when the Red Sox need reinforcements in their bullpen.

Matt Moore
Boston Red Sox
