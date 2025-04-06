Matt Sauer News: Called up from minors

The Dodgers recalled Sauer from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Sauer was added to the 26-man active roster as a replacement for southpaw Blake Snell (shoulder), who landed on the injured list. The Dodgers will need to break in two new starters Tuesday and Wednesday versus the Nationals, and though Sauer made a three-inning start for Oklahoma City on April 2, he may not necessarily be the club's top choice to fill one of the openings in the rotation. Instead, Sauer will be available out of the bullpen Sunday and in Monday's series opener in Washington before potentially factoring into the Dodgers' starting plans if he's not needed in relief before Tuesday.