Matt Shaw News: Scores three times Thursday

Shaw went 1-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored in Thursday's 10-6 win over the Diamondbacks.

Shaw was making his third straight start for the Cubs, and the rookie put together his best performance to date during the team's domestic opener. There may be some growing pains for the 23-year-old, though Chicago seems committed to him at third base, and Shaw did manage a robust .867 OPS across Double-A and Triple-A last year, so the talent is there for him to make an impact in the majors.