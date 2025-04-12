Weekly Hitter Rankings: Hits Are in a Rut

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The league BABIP as of this posting is .281. Through a similar number of games last season, it was .293. Looking at component BABIP:

Overall Hard Ground Ball Outfield Line Drive Fly Ball 2025 0.281 0.236 0.685 0.120 2024 0.293 0.244 0.697 0.121

Outfield line drives are responsible for the lowest contribution, though the huge delta in BABIP is driving the difference beyond the eight-point different in hard ground balls. It's too soon to draw conclusions since the sample is still such that luck is a significant factor. Other than luck, better defensive placement and athleticism could be the reasons along with the same for the lower ground ball BABIP.

As for this week, the Keystone State takes the spotlight with the Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates each playing seven games. They're joined by the Tampa Bay Rays as they continue their heavy home schedule. Overall, 10 teams appear seven times with the other 20 in action for six.

Week of April 14 - 20

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index

Weekly Team Hitting Rankings