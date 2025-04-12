Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Hits Are in a Rut

Weekly Hitter Rankings: Hits Are in a Rut

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Updated on April 12, 2025 6:00PM EST
Baseball

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The league BABIP as of this posting is .281. Through a similar number of games last season, it was .293. Looking at component BABIP:

 OverallHard Ground BallOutfield Line DriveFly Ball
20250.2810.2360.6850.120
20240.2930.2440.6970.121

Outfield line drives are responsible for the lowest contribution, though the huge delta in BABIP is driving the difference beyond the eight-point different in hard ground balls. It's too soon to draw conclusions since the sample is still such that luck is a significant factor. Other than luck, better defensive placement and athleticism could be the reasons along with the same for the lower ground ball BABIP.

As for this week, the Keystone State takes the spotlight with the Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates each playing seven games. They're joined by the Tampa Bay Rays as they continue their heavy home schedule. Overall, 10 teams appear seven times with the other 20 in action for six.

Please check back Sunday night when the individual hitting rankings are added.

Week of April 14 - 20

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index

Weekly Team Hitting Rankings

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ60606979511410210498939494
2ATL

Weekly Team Hitting Rankings

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ60606979511410210498939494
2ATL615331091101071019996959494
3BAL6336012785889610093959294
4BOS61533113119110104105100979898
5CHC606339896969510090909292
6CHW63333115112849698100939393
7CIN6153312810686989687939091
8CLE60606111848810010092928989
9COL6153311312811310310294969797
10DET7344396978110099107110110110
11HOU624339710288979792919191
12KC725079596869499110106109108
13LAA615331201059610310291969494
14LAD6063311411597105102107979696
15MIA6243310210110410110191939393
16MIL6246011010669949794919292
17MIN61533104951081009694949192
18NYM7164310090110101101110113112112
19NYY71634105971029898109111110110
20ATH6150612211194105105104979595
21PHI71670108111113105104122119119119
22PIT72570968311799102111114114114
23SD63333105103109989898949394
24SF74307117109115102101112115113114
25SEA62406123122951019891949393
26STL7253490921229996101110109109
27TB734709794989899112113113113
28TEX615601121011059910188949494
29TOR60660116118991029690969494
30WSH73407102102106105103117114113113

Pitching Matchups

TMMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ @Meyer R@Cabrera R@Alcantara R@Brown R@Rea R@Taillon R
ATH @Burke R@Cannon R@Martin R@Patrick R@Peralta R@Alexander L
ATL@Lucas L@Gausman R@Bassitt R Festa RPaddack RWoods Richardson R
BAL Allen LWilliams RBibee RAbbott LGreene RLodolo L
BOS@Pepiot R@Littell R@Bradley R Perez LSmith RBurke R
CHC@Cease R@Vasquez R@Pivetta R Burnes RGallen RKelly R
CHW Springs LBido RSears L@Fitts R@Crochet L@Houck R
CIN Castillo RMiller RWoo R@Povich L@Young R@Morton R
CLE @Morton R@Kremer R@Sugano R@Mlodzinski R@Harrington R@Skenes R
COL@May R@Knack R@Miller R Gore LLord RIrvin R
DET@Alexander L@Priester R@Quintana LLorenzen RRagans LLugo RWacha R
HOU@Gray R@Fedde R@Matz L Hart LKing RCease R
KC@Fried L@Schmidt R@Winans R@Jobe R@Mize R@Skubal L@Flaherty R
LAA @Corbin L@Mahle R@Leiter RWebb RRoupp RVerlander R
LADSenzatela RFeltner RMarquez R @deGrom R@Rocker R@Eovaldi R
MIA Kelly RPfaadt RRodriguez L@Wheeler R@Walker R@Luzardo L
MILSkubal LFlaherty ROlson R Ginn RSeverino RSprings L
MINHolmes RMegill RCanning R @Smith-Shawver R@Sale L@Holmes R
NYM@Matthews R@Ryan R@Ober RPallante RMikolas RLiberatore LGray R
NYYLugo RWacha RBubic L@Rasmussen R@Baz R@Pepiot R@Littell R
PHIRoupp RVerlander RRay LHicks RQuantrill RGillispie RMeyer R
PITLord RIrvin RParker LWilliams ROrtiz RLively RAllen L
SDTaillon RImanaga LBoyd L @Gusto R@Wesneski R@Valdez L
SEA @Lodolo L@Martinez R@Singer R@Francis R@Berrios R@Lucas L
SF@Walker R@Luzardo L@Nola R@Sanchez L@Anderson L@Hendricks R@Kikuchi L
STLValdez LBrown RBlanco R@Peterson L@Senga R@Holmes R@Megill R
TBHouck RBuehler RNewcomb LWarren RRodon LFried LSchmidt R
TEX Kikuchi LSoriano RKochanowicz RYamamoto RSasaki RGlasnow R
TORHolmes RSchwellenbach RStrider R Gilbert RLawrence RCastillo R
WSH@Skenes R@Keller R@Falter L@Heaney L@Dollander R@Freeland L@Senzatela R

