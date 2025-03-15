Fantasy Baseball
Matt Strahm headshot

Matt Strahm Injury: Throwing from 75 feet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Strahm (shoulder) began playing catch from 75 feet Saturday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Strahm said he no longer has any pain in his left shoulder, and he was cleared to begin throwing after visiting a doctor Saturday. He's set to extend his throwing distance Sunday, but there's still no telling if he'll have enough time to build up entirely before the regular season.

Matt Strahm
Philadelphia Phillies

