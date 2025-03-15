Matt Strahm Injury: Throwing from 75 feet
Strahm (shoulder) began playing catch from 75 feet Saturday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Strahm said he no longer has any pain in his left shoulder, and he was cleared to begin throwing after visiting a doctor Saturday. He's set to extend his throwing distance Sunday, but there's still no telling if he'll have enough time to build up entirely before the regular season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now