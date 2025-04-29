Matt Vierling Injury: Nearing rehab assignment

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday on MLB Network Radio that Vierling (shoulder) should begin a rehab assignment "pretty soon," Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Hinch noted that Vierling could be used only at designated hitter initially on his rehab assignment as he continues to get his arm back into shape. Vierling resumed throwing in early April as he comes back from a strained rotator cuff in his right shoulder and has been hitting and playing defense since late March. The 28-year-old hasn't played in a game since late February, so he figures to require a good number of rehab at-bats before being activated from the 10-day injured list.