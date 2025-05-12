Matt Vierling Injury: Plays outfield in rehab game

Vierling (shoulder) played six innings in right field and went 0-for-3 in his rehab game with Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.

Though he made his fifth rehab appearance for Toledo on Sunday, Vierling played defense for the first time after going 3-for-10 with a pair of home runs, a double and five walks as a designated hitter through his first four games. Since Vierling is likely to see most of his playing time in center field or at third base once he returns from the 10-day injured list, the Tigers will likely want him to remain with Toledo this week to gain more exposure to both positions prior to activating him. If all goes well, Vierling could come off the IL early next week, according to MLB.com. Vierling has been on the shelf all season due to the right rotator cuff strain he suffered early in spring training.